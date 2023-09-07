‘Big Joke’ flies to Cambodia to coordinate dismantling of call center gang

Deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn also known as ‘Big Joke’, flew to Cambodia to coordinate efforts to dismantle a call center gang linked to a tragic murder of a vicitim’s family committed by the husband.

Pol. Gen. Surachate and his team traveled to Cambodia on Sept 4 to collaborate with Cambodian authorities in coordinating efforts to track down and apprehend suspects associated with the call center gang responsible for the gruesome murder of three family members (two sons and the wife who had fallen victim to the call center gang. The scam caused a huge debt to the family, possibly being the motive of the husband to kill his wife and two children before attempting to commit suicide at the house in Samut Prakan on Aug 28.







He revealed that during his visit, he had the opportunity to meet with the Thai Ambassador to Phnom Penh, who pledged support for assisting Thai nationals who have been deceived into working for call centers in Cambodia.

Furthermore, Pol. Gen. Surachet and his team met with National Police Chief General Sar Thet at the Cambodian National Police headquarters to strengthen cooperation in tracking down suspects wanted by Thai authorities. These suspects were involved in call center scams targeting Thai people through loan application fraud.







Gen. Thet expressed his willingness to cooperate with Thai police in apprehending these suspects, as they have previously worked together on similar cases.

In this case, arrest warrants have been issued for a total of 22 suspects, 11 of whom have already been arrested and detained, while the remaining 11 are still on the run. Among those at large, nine are believed to be in Cambodia, and Thai authorities will work closely with their Cambodian counterparts to apprehend and bring them to justice in Thailand. (TNA)













