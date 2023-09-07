Thailand is the 2nd-largest exporter of electric car tires worldwide

In 2022, Thailand was the world’s second-largest exporter of electric tires after China, which gave it a market share of approximately 7.1% of the world’s total tire exports. Its share was valued at 120 million dollars, or 4,000 million baht.

The important factor is that Thailand has an advantage in terms of raw material sources, as it is an important source of rubber in the world.

Thailand is also the testing and certification center in the ASEAN region. Moreover, it has given continued support for the electric vehicle industry. So it is very well placed to carry out any part of the automotive process. (PRD)













