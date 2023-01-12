Bid for satellite orbital slot packages to soon take place

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is set to hold the bidding for satellite orbital slot packages on January 15, with three companies qualified to join the auction.

According to the NBTC, Space Tech Innovation Company, the state-owned National Telecommunications Public Company, and Prom Technical Services Company are the companies competing for the orbital slot packages.







NBTC member Air Marshal Thanapant Raicharoen has disclosed that the auction will use Sequential Ascending Clock Auction, in which bidders place requested quantities against specified price steps in the bidding process. A mock auction will be held one day before the actual bidding which takes place on January 15.







Air Marshal Thanapant stated that the public interest is the NBTC’s top priority in holding the auction, as one of the terms of reference requires the winner to allow the government to use one broadcast transponder and one 400 Mbps data broadband channel per satellite. He also dismissed the suggestion for the slot packages to be given to National Telecommunications, saying that doing so would violate the Constitution regarding monopolistic business and risk repercussions from the International Telecommunications Union.

The NBTC assures that the bid will be transparent and free of any collusion. (NNT)

































