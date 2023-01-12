Rise in Chinese tourism boosts demand for face masks in Thailand

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has urged face mask manufacturers to prepare for a potential increase in demand and to ramp up production to avoid a shortage. This comes as a concern as a shortage of face masks could lead to a new wave of infections.

The DIT forecasts that there will be a large influx of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand to celebrate the Chinese New Year on January 22, which will result in an uptick in demand for face masks.







The move also follows a recent announcement by the Department of Disease Control to allow travelers entry to Thailand without having to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19. However, those arriving from China and India are still required to have Covid insurance that covers at least US$10,000 for the duration of their stay in Thailand, which also extends for seven days after their departure.







Asked to comment on recent reports that a number of private hospitals intend to raise their service fees in response to rising electricity costs, DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam stated that the agency has instructed facilities that intend to do so to notify the agency of any impending increases in service fees before implementation.

Wattanasak added that the DIT intends to produce a list of medical services and their associated fees and post it on its website so that consumers may make informed decisions based on their budgets. (NNT)


































