Betong landslide in Southern Thailand damages municipal parking lot, vehicles affected

By Pattaya Mail
0
219
A landslide in Yala’s Betong pushed cars and motorcycles through a parking lot wall into offices, causing significant damage but no injuries.

YALA, Thailand – A landslide from a nearby hill pushed through the parking area behind Betong Municipal Office, causing extensive damage and sending several vehicles, including government and staff cars and motorcycles, crashing through a wall into office spaces, Dec 1.

Fortunately, the incident occurred on a public holiday, limiting the number of vehicles present. Officials have cordoned off the area due to the risk of further landslides, while some staff worked to remove essential documents and items.

The Mayor of Betong assured that the office building remains structurally unaffected but has called for engineers to assess its integrity as a precaution.


A hillside collapse damaged vehicles and breached office walls in Betong, Yala, prompting structural safety inspections.

























RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR