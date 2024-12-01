Economic Optimism – Black Friday online spending hits record $10.8 billion

Consumers in the U.S. smashed online shopping records during this year’s Black Friday, spending over $10.8 billion (approximately 370 billion baht), driven in part by AI-powered tools that helped shoppers find the best deals, according to Adobe Analytics on Saturday (Nov. 30).

The report noted that sales increased by 10.2% compared to Black Friday 2023, signaling a significant boost for e-commerce.

Black Friday, the major shopping event following Thanksgiving, is eagerly awaited by shoppers for its massive discounts. Popular items during this period include electronics, smartphones, clothing, beauty products, home décor, and lifestyle goods.







This milestone reflects a shift toward online retail, where customers increasingly prefer the convenience of shopping from home over crowded stores. Vivek Pandya, an analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, highlighted that Black Friday now extends beyond physical stores to online platforms, offering consumers a hassle-free shopping experience.

According to Adobe, the surge in spending wasn’t due to rising prices but higher demand. Meanwhile, online prices continued to drop for the 26th consecutive month, with October 2024 prices down 2.9% compared to the same month in 2023.

Artificial intelligence (AI) played a pivotal role in this record-breaking achievement. Adobe reported that AI-assisted website navigation contributed to an 1,800% increase in consumer participation compared to last year. Consumers used AI not only to find the best deals but also to locate specific products quickly and receive personalized recommendations.







Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season. Adobe forecasts that online spending will continue to climb, with an estimated $5.2 billion on Saturday (Nov. 30) and $5.6 billion on Sunday (Dec. 1). The peak is expected on Cyber Monday, with projected sales of $13.2 billion—a 6.1% increase from 2023.

Over the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) to Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), online spending is anticipated to total $40.6 billion, up 7% from last year, according to Adobe.









































