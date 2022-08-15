Koh Samui turning itself into global wellness destination

Tourism businesses on Koh Samui are encouraging the government to move ahead with plans to promote the island as a wellness destination and construct a bridge between Koh Samui and Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Tourist and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan led a group of officials to conduct a visit to Koh Samui over the weekend to review conditions in the southern region.







During a meeting with the minister and his entourage, Wanwalee Tantikarn, president of the Samui Spa Association, expressed support for an initiative to promote the island as a wellness destination.

Wanwalee noted that tourists are becoming increasingly concerned with their health. If Koh Samui becomes the country's main health and wellness destination, it will likely attract more tourists, bringing in additional revenue for all business operators.







A plan to construct a bridge between Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province and Koh Samui in order to establish a new transportation and shipping route was also discussed at the meeting.

The Tourism and Sports minister added that responsible agencies would further study the initiative. If permitted, an environmental study and survey will be conducted before construction supervised by the Ministry of Transport can begin. (NNT)


































