Following the success of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ and ‘Samui Plus’ programs, launched in June, the Thai government plans to press ahead with the October 1st reopening of Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai, hopefully dispensing with the need for any type of quarantine.

21 additional provinces are to follow by mid-October, the details of which are to be announced this week. (NNT)