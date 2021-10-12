Bank of Thailand nets increasing online financial frauds and scams

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is warning the general public about increasing fraudulent financial activities online which come in many forms, including SMS messages, or via Facebook, Line application, and digital lending apps.







The central bank’s assistant governor for payment system policy and financial technology group, Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya, said the BoT is working with related agencies including the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), to promote financial literacy as a way to combat fraud and prevent people from falling prey to fraudsters.







The bank is warning people to stay cautious before making any transactions and not to believe any information that appears fake or tries to trick users. People should scrutinize any suspicious transactions by directly checking with financial institutions. (NNT)



























