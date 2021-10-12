Thai Health Ministry dispels allegations of radioactive contaminants in mRNA vaccines

The Ministry of Public Health has addressed allegations of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines being contaminated with radiation, asserting that COVID-19 vaccines used in Thailand are safe.







Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, the director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, Department of Disease Control, said vaccines imported into Thailand were safe as they have already been put to use in other countries. Each lot of imported vaccine undergoes quality inspection, and any detection of abnormalities would prompt a suspension of the vaccine’s use and recall for the purpose of disposal.



The director addressed concerns of lipid nanoparticles used in mRNA vaccines, saying the particles have seen usage in the United States and the European Union and are proven safe for use.







Regarding claims of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients developing more severe symptoms than unvaccinated persons when infected with Covid, Dr. Chawetsan said this was untrue. He said studies point to the vaccine being 95% effective at preventing severe symptoms and deaths from COVID-19. He added that the Pfizer vaccine has already been widely administered in Thailand, and some of the first people to have received the injections were medical personnel. (NNT)



























