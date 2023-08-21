Bangkok’s Red Line commuter operates earlier and more frequently for airport travelers

Bangkok’s Red Line commuter train is running more frequently than ever, now opening as early as 5:00 AM daily. The latest changes aim to improve passenger convenience, especially for those traveling to Don Mueang Airport in the early morning.

Sutep Punthupeng, CEO of SRT Electrified Train (SRTET), announced the new service schedule for its Red Line commuter train in the capital, with more frequent services and longer operating hours. The new train schedule sees the line open for passengers every day starting at 5:00 AM, a half-hour earlier than the previous opening time of 5:30 AM.







Trains operating on the northern branch between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Rangsit now run more frequently, with a shorter 10-minute headway during peak periods, including from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Trains will run with a 15-minute headway outside the peak hours.

Similar changes are also being made to the western branch between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Taling Chan, with trains running with a 20-minute headway throughout the day.







The SRTET CEO said these changes benefit passengers, particularly those traveling to Don Mueang International Airport in the early morning.

The Red Line commuter route previously served an average of 23,000-24,000 passengers daily, and as many as 25,000 on Fridays. SRTET now aims to increase the ridership to 26,000 daily passengers, based on positive responses from its passenger satisfaction survey. (NNT)













