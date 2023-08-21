Thailand helps establish center for human trafficking victims

Thailand and a number of countries are working together to tackle call center gangs that have caused billions of baht in losses. The nations are also looking to establish a coordination center in aid of human trafficking victims as a means of contributing to the suppression of call center gangs.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn participated in a meeting held to discuss setting up a trilateral coordination center to assist victims of human trafficking in Myawaddy township in Myanmar.







The meeting was held in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province and was attended by representatives from China’s Ministry of Public Security and the Myanmar Police Force. A number of attendees hailed from other law enforcement agencies in Thailand, Myanmar and China. Representatives from Lao PDR’s Ministry of Public Security were also in attendance.

Pol Gen Surachate was participating in his capacity as the director of the police’s Child-Woman Protection, Anti-human Trafficking and Fishery Center.







Meeting attendees discussed the location that will be used to set up the coordination center, which will contribute to the suppression of transnational crime. The center is now expected to be set up in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province.

The meeting discussed producing a joint operations plan and the appointment of coordination personnel representing each nation playing a role in the center. The parties to the meeting also discussed expanding the cooperation to include Cambodia and Vietnam, as well as international organizations such as Interpol and the United Nations.







The parties to the meeting pledged to bring about joint operations against call center gangs that have caused billions of baht in losses. Chinese authorities will provide training support for law enforcement officials, as well as budgets and technology enabling joint operations. The aim is to rapidly respond to crimes and address them in a timely manner. (NNT)













