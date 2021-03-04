Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit master plan phase 2 to alleviate traffic jams in city center

BANGKOK – The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are in talks on Phase 2 of Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit Master Plan (M-MAP2).

DRT director-general Kittiphan Panchan said M-Map2 covers connectivity of the Green, Red, Blue, Purple, Orange lines as well as the Pink and Yellow monorail services and the Airport Rail Link.







The latest talks between the DRT and JICA focus on connectivity of the network and a rail travel demand forecast system.

The study aims to alleviate traffic jams in the city center by boosting efficiency of the rail mass transit system in metropolitan Bangkok. (NNT)











