Muay Thai in European Games 2023 open for men and women categories

The European Olympic Committee (EOC) listed Muay Thai as one of the competitions for the European Games 2023.

The EOC believed Muay Thai is a fast-growing sport in terms of martial arts, its practitioners and audience base. The industry has been witnessing an increase in competitors and audience each year.







The International Federation of Muaythai Associations has confirmed the move, saying this was the first time Thai martial arts had been included in any official European sports competition.

Muay Thai gold medals will be up for grabs in seven men’s categories, seven women’s categories, and mixed-team competitions during the games.

The next European Games will be held in Krakow, Poland, from June 9 to 25, 2023, with 50 European nations competing.











