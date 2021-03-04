Thailand-Russia trade expansion MoU targeting US$10 billion by 2023 approved

The Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Thailand and Russia.

The objective of the MoU is to enhance and strengthen relations, as well as expand economic cooperation and technological development.







The Thai-Russian Trade and Economic Cooperation subcommittee has set a trade-value target of US$10 billion by 2023 and will discuss cooperation on a sector-by-sector basis, including agriculture, industry, technology, business, multilateral and regional cooperation, and banking and finance. (NNT)











