Bangkok’s Le Du restaurant named 15th best restaurant in the world

Le Du, a modern Thai-inspired restaurant in Bangkok, has been voted by the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” panel of 1,080 culinary experts the 15th best restaurant in the world. Also on the list, “Central” in Lima, “Disfrutar” in Barcelona, and “Diverxo” in Madrid are the top three.







Le Du, which translates to “season,” is the flagship restaurant of chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn. The restaurant’s philosophy is deeply rooted in Thailand’s agricultural abundance and the nation’s rich culinary history, with a focus on showcasing seasonal and traditional Thai ingredients in innovative and exciting ways. This is the first time the restaurant has appeared on the prestigious list, marking it as a significant new entry. This recognition is not the first for Le Du in 2023. Earlier this year, it was named the number one restaurant on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, highlighting its rise in the gastronomic scene. (PRD)

















