PM’s statement on ‘2023 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed the statement of Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of the ‘2023 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’.

According to the Prime Minister, on 26 June every year, United Nations marks the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to mankind. Narcotics destroy individuals, family structure, society, the nation, and global community. Thailand, as UN member state, has committed to work together with the global community to continue to prevent and eliminate illicit drugs in the society through both central and local mechanisms.







Various drug policies have been implemented to prevent and suppress the spread of illicit drugs, seize and forfeit assets associated with illicit drugs, and support treatment and rehabilitation. Focus will be made to prevent the people from getting involved with illicit drugs, both in terms of drug dealing and using, and from falling prey to drug cartel. The Government also strives to suppress narcotics network through law enforcement and judicial process, implement pro-active approaches to seize and forfeit assets from those involved in narcotics crime, and promote treatment and social rehabilitation through engagement of families and communities, as well as create international network both within and outside of the ASEAN region.







The Prime Minister added that cooperation from all sectors is necessary in addressing illicit drugs problem in Thailand. The people are urged to cooperate with the authority under the campaign “Thai power Against Narcotic Threats” through surveilling and reporting any narcotic crime they have come to know of, in a bid to address the problem in an efficient and sustainable manner.



On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister thanked all the Thai people and concerned sectors for the cooperation in making Thailand a drug-free society. On the occasion of 2023 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he prayed to the blessings of the Triple Gems and all things sacred, including the greatness of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen for the happiness and prosperity of all the Thai people in order for them to join hands in eradicating illicit drugs in the society and advancing the country toward prosperity. (PRD)

















