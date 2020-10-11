Bangkok’s Gold Line monorail to start running in December

A new Bangkok monorail line is expected to start running in December, connecting landmarks and government offices along the Chao Phraya River.







The 1.72-km monorail linking Krung Thon Buriskytrain station to Klong San district office is the first phase of Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) Gold Line. The system uses rubber-tyred and self-driving electric trains; therefore, it produces lower noise and vibration.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Thursday visited the project which was 96 percent complete and being tested.









The Gold Line monorail project was launched in 2018, boosting Thailand’s first automatic rail system. Three two-carriage trains will be in service in the initial phase with the maximum capacity of 42,000 passengers per day.

Three stations on the Gold Line — Krung Thon Buri, Charoen Nakhon and Klong San district office – will be in service in the first phase.

Aswin said the Gold Line would improve public transport connecting residential areas to high-end property development projects and cultural tourism sites. (TNA)











