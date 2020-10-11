Thailand automotive production exceeded 100,000 units in August

Thailand’s monthly automotive production exceeded 100,000 units for the first time in August after the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Next Generation Automotive Research Center.







The center reported that the country produced 117,253 vehicles in August. However, the figure dropped by 30% from the same period last year due to declines in domestic sales and exports.









Domestic sales of cars fell by 15%. However, the sales of double-cab pickup trucks rose by 1%.

Automotive exports went down by 30% year-on-year.

In the first eight months of this year, Thailand produced 812,721 vehicles. Of them, 456,858 vehicles were sold in the country and 457,516 were exported. The figures shrank by 42%, 33% and 37% respectively. (TNA)











