Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market closed until July 29

Chatuchak weekend market will be closed from July 16-29, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

BMA deputy clerk Wullaya Wattanarat noted that the capital has been under increased restrictions since July 12 to limit the movement of people, with convenience stores, markets and walking streets closing at 8pm. However, the coronavirus outbreak is becoming increasingly serious and could put the country’s public health system at risk of a crisis.







She said many newly infected people show no symptoms and could easily transmit the disease. Many vendors at Chatuchak live in other provinces and have to travel between provinces, so the BMA authorities in charge of the market have decided it would be safer to keep it closed from July 16-29.

Of the 67 COVID deaths reported nationwide on Friday, Bangkok logged 33. At 2,195, the capital also reported the most new infections. (NNT)



















