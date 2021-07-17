5 out of 9 foreign tourists arriving in Koh Samui on Thursday tested negative

The results are in for COVID-19 tests of more than half the foreign tourists arriving in Koh Samui on Thursday in the Samui Plus campaign, with 5 out of 9 tested negative, with results pending for the remaining four. Local authorities have reminded visitors that they are still required to follow disease control measures strictly.

Public Health Official for Koh Samui District Apidech Promkhum has revealed that 5 out of 9 foreign tourists, who were the first group to arrive in Koh Samui in the Samui Plus tourism campaign, have tested negative to COVID-19 on arrival.







Test results for the remaining 4 tourists are now pending. Visitors waiting for the results of their arrival tests are not allowed to leave their rooms until a confirmed negative to COVID-19 is received.

International tourists arriving in Koh Samui as part of the Samui Plus campaign must stay at one of the campaign-certified accommodation. They are required to take an arrival COVID-19 test, after which they are allowed to use the hotel facilities for the first three days, provided they have tested negative. A personal QR code is generated for each visitor to verify their status, which must be presented to an official upon request.



Visitors must install the Mor Chana tracking application on their mobile devices upon arrival, and activate a communication portal on which they can seek advice on any symptoms and report their body temperature daily.

On days 4-7, visitors are allowed to leave their hotel and travel within Ko Samui on approved Samui Sealed Routes under the supervision of an official.

Visitors planning a longer stay will need to take a new COVID-19 test on day 7. A new personal QR code will be generated to update their status. They will then be allowed to travel between Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan, and Ko Tao on approved routes on days 8-14, as well as change their hotel, visit restaurants, and visit other businesses that meet the health and safety standards.







Visitors who stay beyond 14 days will be allowed to travel freely in Thailand with a negative result in their final test performed on day 13.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has reported there are now 54 international passengers who have booked a transfer flight from Bangkok to Samui with the only carrier serving the island, Bangkok Airways, with 20 more bookings already made for August, 10 for September, and 17 for October. (NNT)



















