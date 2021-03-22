Bangkok will use Khlong Ong Ang as community development model

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to use the revamp of Klong Ong Ang as a model for other community development projects.



Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang hailed the BMA’s Klong Ong Ang restoration project as a tremendous success after it won a 2020 United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) Asian Townscape Award.







He said the BMA has steered the canal restoration project in Bangkok by working with related agencies to elevate the life quality of people and promote sustainable town development.













