Barking man arrested playing Pattaya traffic

An ex-convict with a penchant for playing in traffic and barking like a dog was rounded up before he could do more serious harm in Pattaya.



The unidentified man was arrested after a standoff with police March 19 on Soi Paniadchang 8.

Residents called the cops after he stood in the street shouting at disabled students of the nearby Redemptorist Technological College.







Locals claimed the man had become a nuisance since being released from prison, acting bizarrely and often barking like a dog.

Police planned to give him a drug test.























