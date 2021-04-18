Thailand adds 25,000 more beds nationwide to handle Covid-19 patients surge

The government has provided over 25,000 beds nationwide to field hospitals and hospitals, in order to treat the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.







Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said 1,250 beds were usable in four field hospitals in Bangkok, where 500 more beds will be added. Meanwhile, universities nationwide have opened 37 field hospitals with 12,822 beds available.



In addition, the Ministry of Defense has procured over 5,000 beds in Bangkok and regional areas. These beds will be delivered to the Ministry of Public Health.











