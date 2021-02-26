6 million people hoping to travel to Thailand in 2021

By Pattaya Mail
0
140
A recent survey conducted jointly by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in London and global data and market research giant YouGov found that 75% of respondents are planning to travel abroad once the Covid crisis is over.



TAT deputy governor Siripakorn Cheawsamoot said based on this survey, at least 9% or up to 6 million people are hoping to travel to Thailand in 2021.

Another online survey conducted by TAT’s Stockholm office also found that 62% of respondents from the Nordic region wanted to spend this winter in Thailand if there are no restrictions.




