6 million people hoping to travel to Thailand in 2021

A recent survey conducted jointly by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in London and global data and market research giant YouGov found that 75% of respondents are planning to travel abroad once the Covid crisis is over.







TAT deputy governor Siripakorn Cheawsamoot said based on this survey, at least 9% or up to 6 million people are hoping to travel to Thailand in 2021.

Another online survey conducted by TAT’s Stockholm office also found that 62% of respondents from the Nordic region wanted to spend this winter in Thailand if there are no restrictions.











