Bangkok prepares to revamp drainage system to tackle flooding

Bangkok authorities are gearing up for a sweeping overhaul of its drainage system in order to increase capacity as part of efforts to manage flooding in the capital.

The move follows a July meeting chaired by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, during which officials from various agencies and offices discussed potential water management solutions.







The Department of Drainage and Sewerage under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expecting precipitation coverage of around 60-80% throughout the city this month.

The Bangkok governor noted that the capital relies primarily on canals and tunnels to drain floodwater, with existing tunnel projects only designed to handle about 200 cubic meters of water per minute – just 10% of the outflow needed for effective drainage.



Chadchart has called for improved canal efficiency and dredging as well as work to clear debris and rubbish while expanding surface and groundwater storage capacity. (NNT)

































