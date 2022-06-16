More pubs and bars reopen as pandemic situation greatly improves in Thailand

The government expects COVID-19 and economic situations to improve continuously as the number of new daily cases is stable and new fatalities are below 20 a day, according to the government’s spokesman.

Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with the local COVID-19 situation after the new academic year had started and entertainment places including pubs, bars and karaoke shops had received the government’s green light to reopen on June 1.







New daily cases were falling faster than expected while new fatalities remained below 20 a day for four days in a row. The prime minister hoped that the COVID-19 situation would improve continuously and would not affect tourism and economic stimulation in the second half of this year, Mr Thanakorn said.





According to the government spokesman, the country logged 2,153 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. They comprised 2,149 local cases and four imported cases.

There were 17 new fatalities while, 21,205 patients were receiving treatment including 594 people with lung inflammation. On June 15, 2,512 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospital.



Since Jan 1, 2022, there have been 2,269,478 COVID-19 cases and 2,272,811 cases of full recovery. (TNA)

































