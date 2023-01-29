Bangkok to reorganize vending stands and hawkers in city areas

Bangkok is moving forward with its plan to reorganize vending stands and hawkers in city areas to ensure public safety and convenience for commuters.

During a Wednesday meeting, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt discussed the reorganization of vending stands in the capital with BMA officials. The meeting discussed further measures to create suitable vending areas while providing safety for people in the city.







According to the governor, officials will encourage street vendors to move to designated areas that will not cause problems for pedestrians. The meeting also discussed regulations for these areas to ensure cleanliness and tidiness from vendors.

Chadchart stated the BMA will focus on organizing the number of sellers and permitted areas, providing vending zones on private properties, and working with the government in establishing hawker centers.







According to the BMA, the City’s Law Enforcement Department has reorganized 96 locations for 6,048 vendors. 86 of these areas have been approved by traffic police, with 55 out of these approved zones officially announced as vending areas. 31 locations are under inspection process, while the department has asked the traffic police to revise the remaining zones that have not been approved. (NNT)



























