Thailand earns Finance Minister of the Year for Asia-Pacific

The Banker, one of the world's most respected and reputable economic publications owned by the Financial Times, has named Thailand's Finance Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, as the Finance Minister of the Year for the Asia-Pacific region.







This prestigious award recognizes Arkhom's outstanding leadership in implementing economic measures that have helped low-income individuals and vulnerable groups, as well as his efforts to support low-interest loans for tour operators and stimulate domestic consumption. (NNT)


































