Bangkok to reopen Ong Ang Canal Walking Street on October 15

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will reopen its walking street alongside the Ong Ang Canal on Oct 15 to stimulate tourism and economy.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Ong Ang Canal walking street would reopen as new daily COVID-19 cases were falling and the BMA relaxed its disease controls and allowed some business and activities to resume.







From Oct 15 onwards, the walking street will reopen from 3pm to 8pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

All vendors on the walking street must undergo weekly antigen tests and show their vending cards and test results there, Pol Gen Aswin said.

The BMA called vendors to antigen tests beside the Ong Ang Canal at 9am on Oct 14. Visitors would have to comply strictly with disease control measures, the governor said. (TNA)





























