Overflow in central Thailand eased as Chao Phraya River subsides

The Chao Phraya River has subsided for a week but the irrigation chief warns it can overflow again in some areas due to the influence of Storm Lionrock.

As Storm Lionrock in upper Laos is expected to weaken and become a low-pressure area, Praphit Chamma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said the department was slowing down discharges at Chao Phraya and Pa Sak Jolasid dams. The discharge rate at the Pa Sak Jolasid dam fell from 550 cubic meters per second yesterday to 451 cubic meters per second on Monday. Consequently, the level of the Pa Sak River dropped by 34-84 centimeters.







Praphit said although the level of the Chao Phraya River in its lower section was subsiding, heavy downpours could cause it to overflow again. He cited the Meteorological Department’s prediction of heavy rains from Oct 11 to 16. He ordered all irrigation offices to prepare their responses to water situations until the middle of this month. (TNA)





























