COVID-19 spreading fast in Thailand’s far south provinces

Thailand’s southern border provinces face worse COVID-19 outbreaks than greater Bangkok and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urged local people to seek vaccinations because 60% of new fatalities in the far South never received a COVID-19 jab.

CCSA’s assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangson said a small number of people in southern border provinces had been vaccinated against COVID-19.







The COVID-19 infection rate was 22% in southern border provinces while the rate in greater Bangkok stood at 19%, she said.

According to Dr. Apisamai, 41.9% of people in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla on average received their first COVID-19 jab. The government plans to increase the coverage to more than 50% of general people and over 70% of people aged 60 years and over, those with 7 chronic diseases and women who have been pregnant for at least 12 weeks in the provinces within this month.





The number of new daily COVID-19 fatalities was falling in the far South. Of them, 60% had not been vaccinated and 20% had not been registered in the Mor Prom system. Dr. Apisamai said there were enough vaccine doses for every area and people should quickly seek inoculations.

Thailand on Monday logged 60 new Covid-19 fatalities and 10,035 new cases during the previous 24 hours. 10,590 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus. (TNA)





























