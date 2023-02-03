Koh Lipe land dispute resolved as company withdraws claims

In a significant step forward towards resolving the Koh Lipe land disputes, a company on the island has agreed to take down a fence that it had erected to obstruct access to a school.

The move follows an incident in December of last year when Ban Koh Adang School students gathered to protest against a business operator they accused of trying to claim land ownership by blocking their access to the school grounds. Similar issues were reported at a local hospital and even a beach.







To ensure that the school’s boundaries are not violated any further, officials said funds are being allocated to build a new fence that will not obstruct people’s access to schools and public facilities on the island.







Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, who is chairing a committee to resolve the island’s disputes, has also issued a notice to begin legal proceedings against up to 88 unlicensed resorts and hotels on Koh Lipe, as well as those found encroaching on public areas and local forests.

The officials said the agreement marks an important step toward resolving the land disputes on Koh Lipe and allowing law-abiding businesses and local residents to coexist peacefully. (NNT)



























