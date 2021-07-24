Bangkok to open 53 more isolation centers to receive patients waiting for hospital beds

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to open 53 community isolation centers with 6,013 beds, for COVID-19 patients waiting for hospital admission, by early next month.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday that the BMA is ready to open 23 such isolation centers right away, with 3,390 beds, for patients who could not enter home isolation, and intends to open at least one isolation center per district.







Meanwhile, National Health Security Office (NHSO) secretary-general Dr Jadej Thammathach-aree said home and community isolation is a recent public health measure, designed to handle the shortage of hospital beds and influx of patients amid the daily rising caseload.







According to the NHSO, COVID-19 patients with no or only mild symptoms in Bangkok and surrounding provinces have been cared for in home isolation or community isolation since 12 July, including 2,500 patients who called the 1330 hotline of the NHSO and have not yet been assigned hospital beds. (NNT)



















