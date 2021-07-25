5-year-old tot hit by backhoe

A 5-year-old playing in a construction zone was hurt when he was hit by a backhoe in Sattahip.

Woramet Puankum, a kindergartener at Juksamet School, sustained a serious head wound and was in shock when paramedics arrived at Sok Mankaew in Ban Nong Krajong, Samae San July 24. He was rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Caterpillar tractor driver Sompong Chuewong, 35, said the boy was playing alone in the dirt behind the backhoe and out of sight.







Sompong said the boy and several young friends had been playing in the construction zone without adult supervision. He caught them climbing on the backhoe and shooed them away, but had no idea they came back.

Mother Chantana Deederm, 35, was said to be at work at the time of the accident.

























