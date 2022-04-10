Bangkok to mark 240th anniversary with 9 cultural activities

Bangkok is preparing to hold an array of cultural activities to mark the 240th year of its founding as the nation’s capital. These activities aim to project the kingdom’s soft power while driving cultural tourism and affirming public pride.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome indicated that celebrations will be held to mark the day of the city’s founding on April 21, 1782. The events will also be held to honor King Rama I, the first king of the Chakri dynasty, as well as all monarchs of the Rattanakosin era.



According to the minister, the events will expose the Thai public to cultural and historical knowledge while instilling a sense of pride. The events, to be held over a period of five days, are intended to contribute to the government’s soft power policy. Part of the policy’s aim is to stimulate economic growth from locally-produced food and goods.

The five-day celebration will be presented at nine venues from April 20-24. The first event is the sacrificial offering ceremony at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine.







The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttle bus services for attendees at 18 stops. Inquiries can be made to the Ministry of Culture’s hotline number 1765.

All celebration events will be held in strict accordance with disease control measures issued by the Ministry of Public Health.(NNT)

































