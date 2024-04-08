PM affirms commitment to undertake military development in a transparent and righteous manner

At the Parliament, Bangkok, during the 32nd Special Session of the 26th House of Representatives (The 1st Year: Second Annual Ordinary Session), Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin attended the general debate to inquire about facts or recommend issues without a resolution to be passed, in accordance with Section 152 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The Prime Minister responded to the debate on performances of Ministry of Defense and the military, and affirmed that existence of the military is for national security not for anyone’s wealthiness. On an allegation about the Royal Thai Army hiring a company to conduct an information operation (IO), the Prime Minister asked to let the Government do the job, and by the end of his 4-year term, the people will finally realize who is actually using IO to exert influences on the people.







The Government has been working together with Ministry of Defense on the military development, be it, promoting voluntary enlistment, countering trade with weapon procurement, among others. As the Government has been up and running for only 7months, the Prime Minister called on the MPs to give it time for more accomplishments. The Prime Minister also denied the allegation of kickbacks, insisting on the Government’s transparency, and urged for evidences on the matter, as alleged by the Opposition MPs, if any.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government welcomes the Opposition’s suggestions for the best interest of the country. He affirmed the Government’s commitment to undertake military development in a transparent and righteous manner in hope to benefit other related industries as well. (PRD)































