Bangkok to implement truck weighing tech after road collapse

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced plans to deploy weigh-in-motion technology for trucks across the city. The move comes after a 10-wheel truck, overloaded with 37.4 tons of cargo, broke a section of Sukhumvit Road, leading to injuries.

The BMA said it will pilot the technology at 10 locations before extending it throughout the capital. The agency plans to enforce stricter rules at construction sites, including the potential cancellation of permits for sites that allow overweight lorries.







Police have charged the truck driver involved in the Sukhumvit Road incident with reckless driving and carrying cargo above the legal limit. Investigations are also underway regarding the truck’s owner and potential modifications made to the truck for extra cargo.

The BMA, in recent days, addressed other truck-related issues, with several cases resolved through the Traffy Fondue platform. (NNT)



























