Bangkok proposes fare adjustment strategies for BTS Skytrain extension

Bangkok is on the verge of revising fares for the BTS Skytrain extension, a move aimed at settling the substantial 53 billion baht debt owed to the Bangkok Transit System Corporation (BTSC). This debt arises from operating costs and the installation of systems on the Green Line.

The Green Line extension, divided into two parts connecting key areas of the city, has been operational for six years. However, it is yet to be integrated into the current fare system, which ranges from 17 to 47 baht.







To address this, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has proposed three fare adjustment strategies. The first suggests a flat 15-baht fare for commuters using the extension, aimed at minimizing public burden. The second strategy involves a tiered fare system, with incremental increases based on the number of stations traveled. The third option considers a 15-baht starting fare with an additional 3 baht per station, capped at 30 baht.

The BMA plans to present these proposals to the Interior Ministry, which will then seek Cabinet approval. Once the new fare structure is announced, it will be implemented within 30 days, potentially by mid-December. (NNT)



























