Bangkok to expand Khao San water splashing zone into Bang Lamphu and Ratchadamnoen next year

The organizing of the 2023 Songkran festivities in Bangkok was considered successful, with throngs of Thai and foreign revelers having enjoyed themselves in the water splashing over the long holiday. Overcrowding on the first day of Songkran took some fun out of visitors to Khao San Rd., one of Bangkok’s main water splashing sites. Nonetheless, the issue had promptly been addressed and Bangkok City Hall now plans to expand the Khao San water splashing zone to include Bang Lamphu and Ratchadamnoen.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt spoke of the 2023 Songkran festivities in Bangkok and the number of tourists who participated in the celebration. He said events for this year’s Songkran were organized on a full scale.

This was in contrast to the subdued events over the past years when the COVID-19 situation had not yet eased.







The governor revealed that about 20,000 people visited Lan Khon Mueang Plaza in front of Bangkok City Hall during Songkran to partake in activities there. About 50,000 people visited Khao San Road each day. In Silom, another of Bangkok’s major water splashing scenes, there were 25,000-30,000 visitors on the first day of Songkran, 35,000-40,000 on the second day, and about 50,000 on the third day. In Siam Square and the vicinity area within Pathumwan district, about 900,000 to 1 million people visited over 4 days.

The governor said these figures illustrated the popularity of the Songkran activities in Bangkok among Thais and foreigners.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will expand on the results of Songkran-related efforts and draw on the lessons learned this year. Mr. Chadchart noted the problem at Khao San Rd. stemmed from the number of revelers being too great. He said the overcrowding eased when Bangkok authorities implemented a one-way walking route for the revelers on April 14. (NNT)















