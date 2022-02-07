Bangkok to designate special lanes for motorcycles

Prapas Lueangsirinapha, chief of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Traffic and Transport Department, said the administration is considering designating additional motorcycle lanes to tackle the high number of accidents in the capital.

He said the administration hopes to improve the safety of transport in the city under Bangkok’s long-term development strategy and to achieve a net-zero traffic injury and fatality by 2032.







Mr. Prapas said the fast lifestyle and recklessness of people in the city, especially motorcyclists’ driving behavior are the main reasons for the high number of road accidents in Bangkok.

As motorcycles are involved in most road accidents, the city is planning to designate special lanes for motorcycles to reduce accidents.



Lan Luang Road heading towards Ratchadamnoen Avenue to Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge will be designated as a pilot area for the special lanes as this section of the road is large enough for two extra lanes for buses and motorcycles.

If the pilot project proves the special lanes are effective, the department will expand the project to other areas in Bangkok. (NNT)



























