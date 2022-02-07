Oft-cited Pattaya restaurant raided for shisha sales

A South Pattaya restaurant closed several times was raided once again, this time for selling shisha.

Officers stormed the Krua Khun Keng restaurant at Bali Hai Pier Feb. 5, finding Thais and foreigners smoking illegal baraku tobacco, drinking and socializing.







Not only is baraku illegal, but smoking shisha pipes can spread the coronavirus, police claimed.

Why the oft-cited restaurant hasn’t been closed permanently already wasn’t explained, but the manager again was taken in and the venue cited for operating without proper licenses, selling shisha and violating disease-control measures.































