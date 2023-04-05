Bangkok to designate alcohol-free areas for road and family safety during Songkran festival

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement safety measures and designate alcohol-free areas in the capital to minimize road accidents and ensure public safety during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt disclosed that the BMA will implement measures to reduce drunk driving and violations among holidaymakers during the upcoming festivities. The governor made the announcement after a meeting with the BMA's Alcohol Beverage Control Committee on Tuesday (4 Apr).







One of the measures authorized by the BMA will be the designation of alcohol-free events in 35 locations across 24 districts, where visitors will be urged not to bring alcohol into the area in order to guarantee the safety of the public, especially families with children.

Meanwhile, any complaints about illegal alcohol stalls selling drinks in prohibited areas, or selling alcohol to minors, can be submitted through the Traffy Fondue application.

The Bangkok governor emphasized that BMA officials and related agencies will work to reduce accidents as much as possible as the capital returns to large-scale celebrations for the first time since the pandemic. (NNT)




















