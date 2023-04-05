Bangkok to hold ‘International Amazing Splash 2023’ at Soi Chulalongkorn 5 on April 13-15

Thailand’s tourism authority has announced a plan to organize Songkran celebrations across the country. The agency now anticipates 18 billion baht revenue from both Thai and foreign tourists traveling during the festival.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said a total of 3.8 million trips are expected to be made by Thai people during the Thai New Year, plus 300,000 trips by foreign tourists.







Highlight events for this year’s festival include the Yen Tua La Maha Songkran event and the International Amazing Splash 2023 event in Bangkok, which will be taking place at Soi Chulalongkorn 5 on 13-15 April. The TAT will also be holding Water Festival 2023 events in several locations across the country on 13-16 April.

Several temples in Bangkok such as Wat Pho, Wat Arun, and Wat Rakhang will be holding traditional activities for the Thai New Year, alongside major events at Tha Maharaj, Iconsiam shopping mall, and Asiatique.







Many provinces will have their key events organized, such as at the Old House of Chiang Mai, Ban Chiang World Heritage Cultural Square in Udon Thani, the Andamanda water park in Phuket, and a traditional Songkran event in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan, which will be taking place on 21-23 April.

Throughout the entire festival, the TAT will be working closely with the Tourist Police Bureau to enforce safety measures to boost confidence among both domestic and international visitors. (NNT)













