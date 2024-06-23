Bangkok remains hub for international schools amid rising costs

A report has revealed that parents of students in Thailand’s International schools faced an increase in educational costs in 2024, spending a total of 2.75 billion baht on learning materials, uniforms, and shoes, a rise of 1.9% from the previous year.

However, expenditures on cram schools and special training saw a slight decline of 0.7% to 1.49 billion baht due to a cutback in extracurricular activities amid a sluggish economy.







The report indicated that the country’s international schooling landscape is also changing, with the sector witnessing a 3.33% increase in the number of schools this year, bringing the total to 248. This growth includes opening eight new international schools, spurred by increasing competition in the market, especially in the outer Bangkok metropolitan area. The area has seen a rise in property sales to affluent customers from CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam), boosting demand for international schooling for their children.







Bangkok remains a hub for some of Thailand’s most expensive international schools. The top ten schools by tuition fees include Shrewsbury International School Bangkok, followed by International School Bangkok and NIST International School Bangkok, respectively. Institutions such as King’s College School Bangkok and Harrow International School Bangkok are also featured in this list. (NNT)





































