Bangkok to collect wastewater treatment fees next year

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is gearing up to collect wastewater treatment fees from large businesses and factories starting next year, aimed to address the issue of using general tax funds to cover the annual cost of 800 million baht for wastewater treatment.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt made this announcement following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in wastewater treatment between the BMA and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), represented by Manit Pan-eam, the Director of MWA.







The Governor assured the public that the fee collection would mainly target large businesses, and residential areas would not be affected. In the initial phase, it is estimated that approximately 200 million baht will be collected.

However, the key principle is the “Polluters Pay Principle” (PPP), where those who pollute are responsible for the fees, ensuring fairness and preventing the burden from falling on the general public.







Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon explained that the collection of wastewater treatment fees for the city is expected to commence at the beginning of the next year. Legislation is currently being drafted to address all relevant aspects.

The fee structure will be divided into two categories: one for businesses (source of type 2 wastewater) using less than 2,000 cubic meters, which will be charged at a rate of 4 baht per cubic meter, and the other for large businesses or factories (source of type 3 wastewater) using more than 2,000 cubic meters, which will be charged at a rate of 8 baht per cubic meter.

Some businesses or hotels with their own wastewater treatment systems meeting specific standards may be exempt from these fees. Additionally, businesses located outside the service area of Bangkok’s wastewater treatment facilities, all 8 of them, will also not be subject to these fees. (TNA)

















