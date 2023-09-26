Deputy Police Chief seeks justice in his house’s search

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn has sought justice from the court in the case involving the search warrant issued for his residence on Soi Vipavadi 60 yesterday, raising questions about whether the court’s authority has been violated.

Pol Gen Surachate went to the Ratchada Criminal Court to seek justice and request an investigation into whether there has been a breach of the court’s authority or any information was concealed from the court when the police sought the search warrant.







Yesterday, a team of officials requested a search warrant and entered his residence on Soi Vipavadi 60 to apprehend individuals wanted in connection with online gambling offenses.

In the search warrant request, the term “Mr.” was used without specifying that these individuals were law enforcement officers, and it did not specify that it was the residence of the deputy national police chief.







Typically, during the process of requesting a search or arrest warrant, if it involves law enforcement officers, the court will initially issue a summons because they hold positions and have primary addresses. Failing to do so is considered a suspicious act.

“Big Joke” has confirmed that he is not involved and is not concerned because there is no financial connection to him. He did not know why his subordinates had a financial trail being associated with “Minnie,” the online gambling website owner. After they are released on bail, he will ask them for more information. (TNA)













