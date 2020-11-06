Bangkok taxis cleaning activities to promote ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Grab Taxi (Thailand), in collaboration with various departments under the Ministry of Public recently organized a public taxi cleaning and training activity under the ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration’ (SHA) project.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said the activity would help build confidence among Thai and foreign tourists when they use the services of Grab Taxi in Thailand.









“TAT is helping to organize the activity to clean public taxis and offer education on sanitation to motivate vehicle operators to comply with hygiene safety measures. The Amazing Thailand SHA project is an outstanding example of public and private sector tourism co-operation that is needed to begin bringing travelers back to Thailand.”

The training session on sanitation was jointly conducted by the Department of Health, Department of Disease Control, and Department of Health Service Support. Meanwhile, Unilever Thailand and Kao Industrial (Thailand) have joined in the activity by supplying cleaning products.

At the event, held on 05 November, 2020, about 100 Grab taxis were awarded the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate.

The Amazing Thailand SHA is a unique certification scheme aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhance confidence among international and domestic tourists.

The project has been developed under a collaboration between TAT and a broad range of public and private sector partners including the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Board of Trade of Thailand, Federation of Thai Spa and Wellness Association, Thai Retailers Association, Thai Hotels Association, Association of Domestic Travel, Thai Amusement and Leisure Park Association, Thai Restaurant Association, Thai Spa Association, Thai Boats Association, and Event Management Association.

The evaluation methods and methodology of assessment for tourism establishments and services to be certified with the Amazing Thailand SHA certification cover five key areas.

-Tourism establishments and services must strictly follow the COVID-19 control guidelines by the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health.







-The safety of attractions and facilities with development plans or operation procedures that focus on ensuring tourist safety while maintaining local culture and promoting interaction between local communities and tourists.

-Hygiene and sanitation in tourism establishments and services; such as, homestays, lodges, souvenir shops and restaurants.

-Convenience, cleanliness, and safety of linkages between communities and attractions, as well as the safety and health standards of transportation, including private cars, public buses, and airlines.

Loading…

-The confidence in tourism personnel in tourism establishments, including tourist safety and security protocol.

The SHA standard practice guidelines can be downloaded as an e-Book at http://www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha.

For more information about the SHA standards, please go to www.thailandsha.com, or enquiring via email [email protected] or Line Official: @thailandsha.











