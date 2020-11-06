Thai Airways put 34 aircrafts on bids to balance off debts

Thai Airways International (THAI) announced to sell 34 planes including B747 and B777-300 aircraft and will receive bids until November 13.







The airline made the announcement at www.thaiaircrafttrading.com to sell its aircraft that had been mostly used for over 20 years.









Interested parties can register for bidding at [email protected] within November 13.

The 34 planes comprise one Airbus A300-600 aircraft, two Boeing 737-400s, three Airbus A340-500s, six Airbus A340-600s, ten Boing 747-400s, six Boeing 777-200s and six Boeing 777-300s.

THAI said that most of the planes had been used for over 20 years and A340 planes had been in use for 12-15 years. It assured that all the planes were usable but warranty would not be included.

Conditions for the sales were subject to change, THAI said. (TNA)











