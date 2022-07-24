Bangkok takes No.1 spot of world most popular destination as it relaxes most travel rules

Agoda reveals the top trending holiday destinations now that international travel is slowly becoming the norm again.

According to its latest booking data assessment, travelers are dusting off their suitcases and ready to embrace the holiday season somewhere different from the past two years.







Bangkok takes the number one spot in 2022, as the Thai capital relaxes most travel rules, including mask wearing outdoors.

Other Asian gems in the top five spots are Jeju Island in Korea, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul.



As for outbound travel from Thailand, Agoda's booking data collated from May to August 2022 suggests South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, France, and the UK are the top five destinations. (PRD)


































